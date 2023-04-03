Today (Mon) is the last day for early voting in Illinois. Election Day is Tuesday, with a handful of contested races in the Riverbend area. Polls open on Tuesday at 6am and close at 7pm. Early voting today will still be available at most county clerk's offices only during regular business hours.
The Big Z will have election results online Tuesday night at this website. Doug Jenkins will offer full coverage from the area contested races once all the votes are counted tomorrow night. For local election or voting information go to
Madison County: https://www.madisoncountyil.gov/departments/county_clerk/index.php
Jersey County: https://jerseycountyclerk-il.gov/
Macoupin County: https://www.macoupinvotes.gov/