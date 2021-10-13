When the clock strikes midnight tonight (Wednesday) the chance to apply for your share of the $250 million B2B (Back to Business) grant program will end.
The program is centerpiece of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s $1.5 billion economic recovery plan for Illinois, leveraging federal stimulus provided through the American Rescue Plan Act. Local leaders are trying to spread the word here in these final hours. They include Jo Ann DiMaggio-May, community navigator and Small Business Development Center director. She said if you suffered a loss in 2020 as compared to your 2019 receipts, you may be eligible.
Help with applying for B2B is available in multiple languages, and across every region. For more information on the program, or to find a community navigator near you, visit the website.