The YWCA of Alton is putting out a last call for nominations for the 2022 Women of Distinction award. The submission deadline is 5pm on Friday, March 17th. Honorees will be recognized during a dinner at Julia’s Banquet Hall at EastGate Plaza on April 28th.
YWCA Alton executive director Dorothy Hummel tells The Big Z once all nominations are in, the committee will narrow down the field.
Women must live, work, or volunteer in Madison or Jersey County to be eligible. The YWCA has been handing out the award since 1991. To pick up a nomination form, stop by the YWCA on 3rd Street in Alton, call 618-465-7774, or follow the links below for additional details.