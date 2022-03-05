YWCA WOD No date logo.png

The YWCA of Alton is putting out a last call for nominations for the 2022 Women of Distinction award. The submission deadline is 5pm on Friday, March 17th. Honorees will be recognized during a dinner at Julia’s Banquet Hall at EastGate Plaza on April 28th.

YWCA Alton executive director Dorothy Hummel tells The Big Z once all nominations are in, the committee will narrow down the field. 

Hummel - Last Call.mp3

Women must live, work, or volunteer in Madison or Jersey County to be eligible. The YWCA has been handing out the award since 1991. To pick up a nomination form, stop by the YWCA on 3rd Street in Alton, call 618-465-7774, or follow the links below for additional details.

www.altonywca.com

info@ywcaswil.org