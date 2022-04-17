YWCA WOD No date logo.png

The 31st annual Alton YWCA Women of Distinction celebration will be held at the end of the month. The honorees will all be celebrated at a dinner on April 28 at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. There are 10 women being honored this year.

YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel tells the Big Z ticket sales have been going well.

Hummel - At the door.mp3

This year’s honorees are Vernetta Caffey, Robin Carlton, Catherine Coffman, Terrien Fennoy, Debra Frakes, Staci Herron, Nancy Johnson, LaTasha LeFlore Porter, Nancy Orrill, and Faye Taylor. Tickets are $65 per person or $520 for a table of eight. The deadline for reservations is next Friday, April 22, and can be made by calling 465-7774 or at www.altonywca.com. Sponsorship opportunities for this event are also still available.