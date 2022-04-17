The 31st annual Alton YWCA Women of Distinction celebration will be held at the end of the month. The honorees will all be celebrated at a dinner on April 28 at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. There are 10 women being honored this year.
YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel tells the Big Z ticket sales have been going well.
This year’s honorees are Vernetta Caffey, Robin Carlton, Catherine Coffman, Terrien Fennoy, Debra Frakes, Staci Herron, Nancy Johnson, LaTasha LeFlore Porter, Nancy Orrill, and Faye Taylor. Tickets are $65 per person or $520 for a table of eight. The deadline for reservations is next Friday, April 22, and can be made by calling 465-7774 or at www.altonywca.com. Sponsorship opportunities for this event are also still available.