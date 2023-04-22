May 4 is the date for the YWCA Southwestern Illinois’ 32nd Women of Distinction Celebration. This year again at the Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. On May 4, doors will open at 5:00 p.m., with the event starting promptly at 6 p.m. Women of Distinction Academy photos will be taken at 530 pm.
The event will feature Rachelle Aud Crowe, US Attorney as the Emcee and Keynote speaker.
Tickets are $65 per person, or $520 per table of eight. Reservations can be made online at www.altonywca.com, or at YWCA, 304 E 3rd Street, Alton or by calling (618) 465-7774. Sponsorship and Advertisement opportunities are still available for the event as well.
The 2023 Honorees include Felicia Alexander, Erin Bickle, Lisa Brown, Creola Davis, Christine M. Favilla, Bonnie Hindelang, Dr. Dorothy Mosby, Dr. Ameera Nauman, Stephanie Schrage, and Maura Wuellner.
All proceeds from the Women of Distinction celebration support YWCA mission related programs including Child Enrichment, Girls Circle, Boys Council, Riverbend Reading Club, Community Tutoring, Racial/Social Justice, and women’s economic advancement and empowerment.