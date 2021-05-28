The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Memorial Day weekend to minimize travel disruption.
Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. today (May 28) to 11:59 p.m.
Monday.
The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment.
At all times, please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober.
District 8
Bond County
• Illinois 127/140 over Shoal Creek just west of Greenville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Clinton County
• U.S. 50 just east and just west of Aviston; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Madison County
• I-70 from the I-70/270/55 interchange to 2.6 miles east; lane reductions continue.
• Illinois 140/111 just west of Illinois 3; lane reductions continue.
• Illinois 255 between New Poag Road and Madison Avenue; lane reductions continue.
Marion County
• Illinois 161 between Locust and Hickory streets in Centralia; lane reductions continue.
St. Clair County
• Collinsville Road between Exchange Avenue and Illinois 203 in East St. Louis; closed, detour posted.
• Northbound I-55/64 on the Poplar Street Bridge; lane reductions continue.
o Exits to Illinois 3 and Tudor Avenue; closed.
o Ramp from northbound Piggott Drive to northbound I-55/64; closed.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve 2,779 miles of highway and 7.9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.
