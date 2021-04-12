The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a right lane closure on eastbound and westbound I-270 over the Mississippi River bridge on Tuesday, April 13, weather permitting.
Lane closures will be encountered between 7 a.m.-3 p.m. for eastbound I-270 and 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for westbound I-270. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction.
These restrictions are needed to perform critical bridge deck repairs at this location. IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Follow IDOT’s District 8 on Twitter to find details on other construction projects. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.