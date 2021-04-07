The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the westbound lanes of I-270 from 1.5 miles east of Illinois 159 to 2.5 miles west of Illinois 159 in Madison County will be intermittently restricted to one lane during daytime hours only on Thursday, April 15, weather permitting.
Work will begin after 9 a.m. to avoid rush hour traffic. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.
Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Follow IDOT’s District 8 on Twitter to find details on other construction projects. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.