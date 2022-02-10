There’s more lane restrictions coming on I-270 this weekend associated with the 270 North Project. One lane in each direction of the interstate at New Florissant Road will be closed starting at 9pm Friday, running through 5am Monday.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will also close New Florissant Road in both directions at I-270 and close the entrance ramp from Hanley Road to eastbound I-270. MoDOT spokesperson Nina Thompson tells The Big Z what part of the big picture this involves.
She says drivers should anticipate major delays on I-270 in North St. Louis County on Saturday and Sunday. All work is weather permitting.
Detours for New Florissant Road are as follows:
Southbound traffic will bypass construction by traveling west on Dunn Road to travel south on Hanley Avenue/Graham Road, to travel east on Pershall Road back to New Florissant Road
Northbound traffic will bypass construction by taking Pershall Road east to Washington Street/Elizabeth Avenue, to travel north on Washington Street/Elizabeth Avenue, to travel west on Dunn Road back to New Florissant Road
To stay updated on the status of this closure and to view a project overview and graphic displays of planned construction, visit the I-270 North Project website at: www.i270north.org. Travelers can also contact MoDOT’s customer service center at 1-314-275-1500 or the I-270 North Project Team at:I270North@modot.mo.gov.