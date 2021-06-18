The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane closures on I-270 over the Mississippi River (Chain of Rocks Bridge). Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the direction indicated during the following dates and times, weather permitting:
I-270 westbound, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 21-22
I-270 eastbound 8 a.m.-3 p.m. June 23-24
These lane closures are necessary to allow IDOT crews to complete routine inspections scheduled for this structure.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on www.gettingaroundillinois.com/