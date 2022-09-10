There’s less than a week left to submit nominations for the Land of Lincoln Legal Aid’s 50th anniversary awards, to be given out in late October.
There are four awards for consideration.
The Lois Wood Lifetime Achievement Award will go to a judge or attorney who has provided top-notch service to low-income persons – by promoting and improving equal justice for them.
The Ethel Sylvester Community Service Award is designed for a “non-attorney” person, group or non-profit for extraordinary service or support of legal services to low-income individuals.
The Russell K. Scott Equal Justice Award goes to a judge or member of the private bar who has demonstrated leadership in promoting and supporting legal aid or access to justice for the low-income population.
And, the M. Ann Hatch Award will be given to a law firm that encourages pro-bono services to low-income people.
A letter of nomination outlining why a candidate should be considered for one of the awards should be e-mailed to Clarissa Gaff, Executive Director, at cgaff@lincolnlegal.org no later than Friday, September 16th.