For the second year in a row, there will be no flights to Washington, D.C., for Illinois veterans. The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight has announced flights for veterans to see their memorials in the nation’s capital will not happen for the remainder of the year after also being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Honor Flight volunteer Steve Wheeler said the restrictions they would have to adhere to per the national organization have not loosened up at all.
As an alternative, the organization has recently developed a Flightless Honor Flight option for any World War II, Korean War era or Vietnam War era veterans. Contact LLHF as soon as possible for additional information at (217) 473-2540, (217) 585-1219 or (217) 652-4719.