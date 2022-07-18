Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) will take off Tuesday for its 61st mission from Springfield to Washington, DC. Ninety-six veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War will visit their national memorials and pay respects to their comrades.
Veterans from all branches of the military will be on board. Eighty-two guardians will accompany the veterans that come from all over the state, including vets from Brighton, East Alton, Godfrey, Jerseyville and Roxana.
LLHF President Joan Bortolon talks about the honor flight experience:
Stops in DC include the WWII, Korean, and Vietnam memorials, Arlington National Cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial and more.
The one-day trip will depart from Springfield at 4:15 am with the heroes arriving back at 9:30 on Tuesday evening.
Applications for future flights are being accepted with priority given to older veterans. Veteran and guardian applications are available at the link