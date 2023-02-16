In the wake of several floating objects being shot down by U.S. military jets, an Illinois congressman is calling for action.
The first incident occurred Feb. 4th when a fighter jet shot down a large balloon just off the U.S. coast after it floated across the country.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, told Fox News that he is skeptical of China's explanation.
"Let's remember what their reaction was when we asked about the balloon," said LaHood. "They said it was a meteorological or weather balloon. No one believes that."
Three other floating objects have since been shot down, but it is unclear where the objects originated.
According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and intelligence sources, China has been running a balloon surveillance program over numerous different countries, including the U.S.
LaHood is a member of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition. The 24-member panel is expected to push bipartisan legislation focused on Beijing, including decreasing dependence on the Chinese economy, and investigating ties between China and Russia.
"We ought to be working on the economics and isolate China more, I think that has to be a big part of that," said LaHood. "I think the Biden administration has done nothing in this space."
The House made a bipartisan statement by creating the committee between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party on an overwhelming 365 to 65 vote at the start of this Congress.
The committee is led in part by ranking member Illinois U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Schaumburg, and will likely hold their first hearing in March.