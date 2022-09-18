The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch.
This year, at his large pumpkin farm, he had to advertise for employees for the first time, using his Facebook page. In the past, people were hired by word of mouth. He says it’s part of a new labor trend that has him concerned along with growing expenses:
Morton, Illinois, is located near Peoria, in what’s called the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Currently, Ackerman Family Farms grows over 1-hundred fifty different varieties of pumpkins.