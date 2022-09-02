The Granite City Labor Day Parade will be held Monday. One of the largest in the region. Organized by the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor, the parade starts at 10am in downtown Granite City on State Street between Niedringhaus & 18th Streets and will go to Wilson Park for picnic for union members and their family.
There is also a parade in Belleville Monday. Lineup starts at 8am in 4th block of South 1st St. and steps off at 10:00. It will end at Hough Park with the annual picnic. The parade & picnic open to union members and their families only. The parade for Riverbend was held last weekend in East Alton and Wood River with a picnic at Alton’s Gordon Moore Park.