With single-digit low temperatures this week, the typical warmer La Nina winter may seem far away, but a member of the National Weather Service says this may just be a small deviation from the expected. This winter has seen a relatively average La Nina weather pattern, but it appears we are getting back to relatively normal temperatures for this time of year.
The La Nina winter is starting to weaken, according to the National Weather Service’s Ed Shimon, who says he expects the pattern to last at least through March.
According to the National Weather Service, La Nina refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific, which affect weather patterns heading for the United States. Typically, La Nina events occur every 3 to 5 years or so, but on occasion can occur over successive years.