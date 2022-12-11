The early part of the winter will shape up much like it has in recent years, according to many meteorologists. This is the third straight year the united States has experienced a Le Nina weather pattern – one which is driven by cooler waters near the equator in the Pacific Ocean.
That normally means warmer and wetter than normal conditions. But Ed Shimon at the National Weather Service indicates by January or February, it will become almost a neutral pattern.
According to Shimon, because the system will be weakening, it is leaving a lot of uncertainty in the future outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center.