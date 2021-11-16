This part of Illinois may be in for a fairly mild winter again this year.
While many recent winters have been frigid and brought a lot of snow, a local weather expert says he is not seeing the setup for that kind of winter — at least not yet.
Weatherspotter Training Facilitator John Nell said La Niña is part of the driving force behind the prediction.
As for subzero cold snaps, he said if we get any it will likely be later in January into early February. Nell said you cannot rule out an occasional snowmaker, either.