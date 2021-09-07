A blood drive is coming up next week at the Old Bakery Beer Company in downtown Alton, hosted by the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club and the American Red Cross.
Organizers say blood, plasma, and platelets are always needed, but the 18-month-plus COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated hospitals’ blood supplies. Walk-ins to the drive are always welcome, but appointments also are available.
Director of Career and Veteran Services for L&C College Terry Lane said Old Bakery Beer Company is a great space for the drives.
The blood drive will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton.
They urge donors to eat and hydrate before donating. There will be giveaways and free sickle cell anemia screenings. To register ahead of time, visit Redclossblood.org/rapidpass.