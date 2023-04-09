By taking part in an American Red Cross blood drive, you might save a life.
That’s the message from the Veterans Club at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.
It’s holding a Spring Semester Blood Drive inside The Commons on April 26 from 10a-3p.
Terry Lane is the college’s director of career and veterans services.
Walk-ins are welcome, but scheduling an appointment allows the Red Cross the opportunity to have the right number of staffers and supplies on hand.
You can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: LewisClark1 .