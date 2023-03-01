The Always Late TV Movie Awards is coming to the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College this Sunday, March 5. The awards recognize excellence in independent film across all genres. There will be awards in 20 categories.
So how did this awards show wind up in Godfrey? by L&C alumnus Kevin Edwards, founder of the show, explains:
And that’s when he says L&C instructor Jen Cline suggested bringing the show to the college. Actor and comedian John Lehr and St. Louis comedian Mary Jayne will host the event. It’s free to attend, and you are encouraged to arrive early to catch the red carpet to take photos with friends, family, and stars of the show. The red carpet opens at 6pm, with the show following at 7pm, in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.