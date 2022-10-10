Lewis and Clark Community College is now accepting applications for around $600,000 in scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. There are about 175 scholarships available. The entire application process is online.
Director of Financial Aid Angela Weaver tells the Big Z all full or part time students are encouraged to apply.
You can go to www.lc.edu/scholarships and be automatically matched with any and all scholarships you qualify for after filling out the application. For more information, call 618-468-HELP.