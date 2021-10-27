Lewis and Clark Community College has around $500,000 in scholarships up for grabs for students planning to attend in the 2022-2023 academic year.
There are various scholarships available, and there may be one that is perfect for you.
Applications are completely online. Director of Development for the L&C Foundation Debbie Edelman said part of the application includes two essay questions.
The deadline to apply for any of the L&C scholarships is March 1, with the scholarships to be awarded in April. All students, full- or part-time, are encouraged to apply at www.lc.edu/scholarships.