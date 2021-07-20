With revenues outpacing expenditures by about $2 million for the just-completed fiscal year, the president of Lewis and Clark Community College says they are on the right financial track. Dr. Ken Trzaska presented a budget health update at the most recent Board of Trustees meeting, pointing out some of the more interesting information.
Dr. Trzaska says their team has been working on keeping expenditures in check.
He says while below budget, tuition and fees revenue continues to move in a positive direction. On the expenditures side, the college remains “well within budget.”