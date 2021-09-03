The Lewis and Clark Community College hosted a forum this week to discuss how the college is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying mask and vaccine mandates by the governor’s office. These mandates include wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, as well as mandatory weekly testing for all team members and students not fully vaccinated.
On a recent appearance on The Big Z, College President Dr. Ken Trzaska explained vaccinations are required for all college employee team members and students, with first shots required by Sept. 5.
An alternative for those who can’t or won’t get the shot is weekly COVID-19 testing. To facilitate this, the college will fast-track the availability of free testing on campus for the convenience of students and team members. Testing will be available Sept. 7 when students and team members return after Labor Day weekend.