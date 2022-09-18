If you are considering a construction career, Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a free pre-apprenticeship construction course that starts Monday. You will receive expert training, a stipend, tools, personal protective equipment, construction-specific math instruction, as well as guidance in exploring construction careers, and job placement assistance.
Adult Education Director Sabrina Davis tells The Big Z there is a significant need for the trades in the Madison County area.
Students must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license by graduation, complete appropriate assessments and be authorized to work in the United States. The class will be held 8am-4pm Monday through Thursday, September 19 through December 8 at L&C’s Scott Bibb Center on E. 5th Street in Alton. Pre-registration is required, which you can do by calling (618) 468-4150.