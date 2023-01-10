If you are going to be a high school senior and are interested in becoming a firefighter, Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey may have just what you’re looking for. The college has teamed up with a handful of area schools and fire departments to form the Fire Science Academy (FSA). It recently launched, and a handful of students are already enrolled.
The hope, according to the head of the program, is to generate interest in the vocation, as area fire departments have seen a decline in recruitment and fire department applications. L&C Fire Science Program Coordinator Ed Burnley tells The Big Z what students will experience.
That can lead to certification as an EMT or Paramedic. Which is a growing aspect of fire department responsibilities. There is no cost to students. Participating high schools right now are East Alton-Wood River, Roxana, Alton, and Civic Memorial high schools, with Edwardsville High School to begin in the fall. For more information about the Fire Science Academy, contact Burnley at (618) 468-4914 or you can email him at eburnley@lc.edu