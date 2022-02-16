Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting all area high school students to visit the campus on Monday, February 21st for its annual "Discover Day." Organizers have planned the day so that prospective students can take a look at what the college has to offer.
Ryan Hodge, Assistant Director of Admissions, Registration and Recruitment tells The Big Z advisors and experts will be available to talk with potential students, who will also have the opportunity to take in the campus experience, as classes will be in full swing.
Discover Day will be held from 11am to 1pm on Monday, February 21st on the college’s Godfrey campus. Face masks are currently required indoors while on campus, and social distancing is encouraged. For more information call 468-5200. Pre-registration is not required but recommended. You can do so by clicking here: www.lc.edu/discoverdays