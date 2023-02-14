Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting all area high school students to visit the campus on Monday, February 20 for its annual spring "Discover Day." Organizers have planned the day so that prospective students can take a look at what the college has to offer.
LC recruiter Daniel Nosce tells The Big Z advisors and experts will be available to talk with potential students, who will also have the opportunity to take in the campus experience.
Discover Day will be held from 3-5pm on Monday in The Commons on the college’s Godfrey campus. Pre-registration is not required but recommended. You can do so by clicking here: www.lc.edu/discoverdays