Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting all area high school students to visit the campus on Monday, October 10 for its annual "Discover Day." Organizers have planned the day so that prospective students can take a look at what the college has to offer.
LC recruiter Daniel Nosce tells The Big Z advisors and experts will be available to talk with potential students, who will also have the opportunity to take in the campus experience, as classes will be in full swing.
He says the various programs the college offers will be featured.
Discover Day will be held from 11am to 1pm on Monday on the college’s Godfrey campus. For more information call 468-2222. Pre-registration is not required but recommended. You can do so by clicking on the link at this story at Advantagenews.com.