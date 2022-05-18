Lewis and Clark Community College will hold its 51st annual commencement this evening at Alton’s Public School Stadium. The ceremony starts at 6pm. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved back to the college’s campus in Godfrey.
More than 800 students earning associate degrees, certificates, or both make up the Class of 2022. Of that. more than 150 graduates plan to participate in this year’s ceremony. College President Ken Trzaska tells The Big Z that is a healthy number.
Monticello alumnae Linda Nevlin and L&C alumnus MiKeith Teague will speak at the commencement. Guest seating at this year’s event is not limited, and tickets are not required. The ceremony will be livestreamed. To access the livestream, or to find more information, click here: www.lc.edu/graduation
You can hear the full interview with Trzaska here: