An adjunct instructor at Lewis and Clark Community College and frequent guest on The Big Z has been picked as the winner of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) Adjunct Faculty Member Award. Brad Winn, who is also the Superintendent of the Lewis and Clark State Historical Site in Hartford, has taught classes at Lewis and Clark for 20 years.
In an appearance on The Big Z’s Let’s Talk program, Winn said he has made it a goal to transform history into an experience.
Winn has taught history, humanities, and computer literacy courses, but most recently has gotten involved with the L&C Honors College. His interdisciplinary honors course, “The History of Riverscapes,” explores local, national, and international history using the Mississippi River as its anchor. Students are directly connected to experts in their field and Winn directs class trips to historical sites.