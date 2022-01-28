An adjunct instructor at Lewis and Clark Community College will learn this summer if he has been picked as the winner of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) Adjunct Faculty Member Award. Brad Winn, who is also the Superintendent of the Lewis and Clark State Historical Site in Hartford, was nominated during this month’s Inservice.
In announcing his nomination, the college released a statement saying Winn has made it a goal to transform history into an experience. In an appearance on The Big Z’s Let’s Talk program, Winn echoed that.
Winn is also a teacher for L&C’s College for Kids summer programming. The immersive experience for children includes everything from preparing their own meals and making candles, to keeping a journal, mending their uniforms, identifying various native plants/animals, and training in frontier skills.