The Kreative Kids Learning Center is moving into new quarters. The non-profit organization has been at the former McKinley School on West Elm Street in Alton for more than two decades, but that is going to change later this year.
Kreative Kids CEO Keith Neuber tells The Big Z they are heading to Godfrey and the former Alvareta’s Cosmetology school on Godfrey Road.
Neuber says the Alton School District always treated them well during their 22 years as a tenant there. The contractor plans for a 90-day period from the start of construction to the finish. The plan is to move in to their new building by November. For more information about the Kreative Kids Learning Center, go to https://kreativekidslearning.com/.
You can hear the full interview with Neuber here: