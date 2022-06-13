Summer is here, so many of us have plans to soak up the sun. While some vitamin D from sun rays is good in moderation, experts warn that if you overdo it, you’re at risk for melanoma. That’s a less common skin cancer but one that accounts for most deaths.
Heather Chambers is a patient navigator at OSF HealthCare in Alton. She says if you plan to tan, do it in moderation. And keep an eye on any mole or spot that looks suspicious.
For melanoma, she has a number for you to commit to memory: 30. As in 30 SPF sunscreen is recommended to keep you as safe as possible. If you’re light-skinned, go higher than 30 SPF. And reapply sunscreen every few hours. We have a list of things to watch out for here:
A is for asymmetry. One half of the spot is not like the other.
B is for border. The mole has an irregular, scalloped or poorly defined border.
C is for color. The spot has varying colors. Those colors could include tan, brown, black, white, red or blue.
D is for diameter. Dermatologists says melanomas are usually greater than six millimeters, or about the width of a pencil eraser. But they can be smaller, so don’t consider diameter alone.
E is for evolving. The mole looks different from the rest or is changing in size, shape or color.