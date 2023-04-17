It's a warning we tend to repeat with some frequency, as St. Louis sports teams are a hot ticket. If you are looking for tickets to the various games, the Better Business Bureau says you should be wary of any seller not officially associated with the team.
The chance of getting duped with a fake ticket is much greater if you deal with a non-authorized seller, as BBB spokesman Don O'Brien tells The Big Z.
He gives an example of the scenario.
O'Brien says you should be wary of sellers that try to lure you away from a legitimate site to another site for a "private" transaction. And he notes purchasing tickets for other events like concerts should be handled the same way.