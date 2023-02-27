The Cottage Hills man suspected in the shooting of two people in Shipman Saturday afternoon has been charged in Macoupin County court. 36-year-old Jacob Kimbro Sr., is accused of killing his wife, Theresa Kimbro, shooting her father, John D. Sullivan, and killing a dog at a home in the 500 block of Young Lane Saturday afternoon.
Police and EMS crews responded to the address at around 1:30pm Saturday to discover the victims. Kimbro was taken into custody in Cottage Hills by the Madison County Sheriff's Department at around 1:45pm. According to court documents, Kimbro was out on parole on a charge of domestic battery at the time of the incident. He is now charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of a weapon by a felon, and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Bond has been set at $2.5 million.