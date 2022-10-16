The SIU School of Dental Medicine in Alton opened its doors last Monday for the 17th annual Give Kids a Smile Day. Free comprehensive dental care was provided to 129 children between the ages of 3-13 and more than $61,000 worth of care was provided for free.
The care provided ranged from exams, x-rays and cleanings to treatment including stainless steel crowns, fillings, and extractions. All services were provided by dental school faculty, students, staff, and volunteer dental professionals. Director of Community Dentistry Dr. Katie Kosten told the Big Z in a previous interview the experience is good for the kid patients and the dental students:
Give Kids a Smile Day is a national event sponsored by the American Dental Association to provide free dental treatment for underserved children.