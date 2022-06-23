The official start of summer is here, and the Park and Recreation Department in Collinsville is inviting you to town. The Collinsville Aqua Park is one of several water-themed attractions in the Metro East and offers a different experience than some other popular attractions.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z it is located in the same general area as the Gateway Convention Center.
Another waterpark serving the region is Raging Rivers in Grafton., There are splash pads in many Riverbend communities, including Alton, Bethalto, Edwardsville, and Hartford, with a new one being built in Godfrey.