Keith Talley, age 74, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side. Keith was born on May 4, 1946 in Henderson, KY, a son of the late James A. Talley and Mildred H. (Harris) Talley.
Keith was a United States Coast Guard veteran who proudly served with honor. On June 1, 1974, Keith married Elizabeth Harris, the love of his life in Granite City, IL. He was a faithful member of Clark Avenue Church of Christ in Granite City, IL. He retired as Fire Chief from Granite City, after many years of dedicated service. Keith never met a stranger and he was always willing lend a helping hand. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly. Keith was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a dear friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Joshua and Jessica Jordan; and by a sister-in-law, Donna Talley.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Elizabeth Talley of Granite City, IL; loving daughters, Jan Jordan of Granite City, IL and Jill (James) Brennan of Alton, IL; dear brothers, Don Talley of Winter Garden, FL and twin brother, Kenneth Talley of Gastonia, NC; proud grandfather to Drew Jordan of Granite City, IL; nephew, Ramon Talley of Livermoor, CA; beloved Shih Tzu, Sadie; extended family and many wonderful friends.
In celebration of his life, a private visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, with a private funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with Pastor Mike Allen officiating.
Keith will be laid to rest at Glen Carbon City Cemetery with honors conducted by the United States Coast Guard.
Memorial donations may be given to Clark Avenue Church of Christ or Granite City A.P.A.
