Missouri officials say the I-270 North project remains on track for a late 2023 completion. MoDOT is wrapping up work on the numerous bridges that cross the highway. You have several ways to keep up with progress on the work.
Project Communications Coordinator Nina Thompson tells The Big Z there is an electronic newsletter available on its website.
The interstate was built in the 1960's, so engineers say there is a need for a massive overhaul to the aging highway to improve safety, accessibility, traffic congestion, and the aging infrastructure. To keep up with the project, go to http://www.i270north.org/outreach/newsletters.aspx