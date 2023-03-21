You are invited to a job screening Thursday morning at the Alton Mental Health Center Auditorium. The plan is to hire a number of front-line personnel, known as interns, and this is the first step in that process.
Jeremy Burtis, Deputy Director of Operations with the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice, tells The Big Z what new hires will be expected to do.
All screenings begin at 8am and last four to six hours. Applicants should wear comfortable attire for physical agility testing and must complete an online application prior to arrival, which you can find at: https://idjj.illinois.gov/applicant-form.html. A copy of the applicant’s driver’s license, birth certificate, college transcript, and selective service number (if applicable) should be brought to the screening.