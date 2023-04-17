One juvenile is being held in the Madison County Detention Center, accused in an armed carjacking in the Granite City area Sunday evening. The victim was apparently followed from St. Louis to the 5100 block of Buena Drive in unincorporated Granite City, where just before 11pm she was confronted by a male who was armed with what appeared to be a rifle.
The suspect pointed the rifle at the victim, stole personal property and the Purple Dodge Charger she had been driving. The stolen vehicle then left the area, followed by a blue vehicle. Both vehicles fled on Nameoki Road, and then split up, but Deputies and police from other departments continued their pursuit. They briefly lost sight of the stolen Charger, but it was later found in Fairmont City. The other car was followed into the city of Madison, where the juvenile suspect tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody. A handgun was recovered. No one was injured. The investigation continues.