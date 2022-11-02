A juvenile is being held in connection to a threat made against Granite City High School. Granite City Police received a call at about 8:30 this (Wednesday) morning stating someone had made a threat against the Granite City Senior High School via social media. Police immediately initiated an investigation into the matter and quickly identified the person who made the threat.
That person was located and taken into custody without incident. As of this time there is no other threat posed to the Granite City schools. A statement from the Granite City School District credits the high school’s students, staff, administrators, and the Granite City Police Department with quick action in bringing the issue to an end. That statement goes on to encourage students to continue to “Report It, Don’t Ignore It.”