A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:
The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a single vehicle traffic crash in the 3200 block of Belle St., Alton, Illinois.
Officers and members of the Alton Fire Department arrived and located the vehicle in the wood line in the 3200 block of Belle St. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported via ambulance to a local hospital. He was later pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner’s Office as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver has been identified as a 15 year old juvenile. With him being a juvenile, his name is not being released. His family has been notified and family was with him at the hospital.
Investigation revealed that the Kia vehicle was traveling northbound on Belle St. when it left the roadway, entered the wood line, and struck a tree. Further investigation has determined the Kia vehicle was stolen at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Alton Police Department’s Traffic Division in conjunction with the Madison County Coroner’s Office.
No matter the circumstances, losing a child is tragic. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the juvenile.