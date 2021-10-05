A jury of five women and seven men has been selected in the Randy Gori murder trial.
Timothy Banowetz, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, unlawful restraint, and other crimes in the stabbing death of Gori inside his Edwardsville home in January 2020. Opening arguments are scheduled to begin today in a case being heard in front of Circuit Judge Kyle Napp.
Banowetz is accused of breaking into Gori’s home and restraining him along with his two sons. Authorities say Banowetz stabbed Gori to death and fled the scene in Gori’s car when a woman approached the house. Police found Banowetz the next day in a wooded area near the home.
Napp ordered the jury to avoid talking to anyone about the trial and not watch media coverage. Gori was a prominent Edwardsville attorney, who had built up his practice to receive national recognition. He was also heavily involved in local charities and supported many community events. The state’s case is being presented by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, while Banowetz is being represented by the Madison County Public Defender’s Office. The trial is being held at the Madison County Criminal Justice Center.