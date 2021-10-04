Jury selection begins today (Monday) in the trial of a 30-year-old Wentzville, Missouri, man, accused of killing a prominent Edwardsville attorney in January 2020.
Timothy Banowetz is facing multiple charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated unlawful restraint and an offense related to vehicle theft in the killing of Randy Gori.
Authorities say Gori and his two children were confronted by Banowetz in Gori’s Edwardsville home, where he tied up all three, then stabbed Gori to death. He fled the scene in Gori’s car when a woman approached the house, but police found him the next day not far from the home in a wooded area, along with the vehicle.
Gori was a prominent attorney, founding a national law firm based in Edwardsville, and was known for his support of community projects, events, and charities. Prosecutors are hopeful opening arguments will begin Tuesday.