It was an execution in broad daylight.
That’s how Madison County prosecutors described a June 2021 killing outside a Granite City tire shop to jurors in Edwardsville this week.
The jury found 33-year-old Fred Williams Jr. guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Delas Carter of Alorton.
Williams faces from 45 years to life in prison when sentenced at a later date.
Prosecutors say Williams shot Carter ten times – some at close range.
There’s no clear motive, though the shooter and victim knew each other.
Police used surveillance camera footage, license plate readers, and DNA evidence to build their case.