For the 31st time, Alton Residents will commemorate the anniversary of end of slavery in the United States on Saturday, June 18 at James Killion Park at Salu during the annual Juneteenth celebration. While slavery has been gone for generations in the United States, Juneteenth is a commemoration of the message of the end of slavery being delivered to the final group of slaves in Texas in June of 1865.
Lee Barham is a local organizer of the Juneteenth celebration in Alton. He tells The Big Z the day will be filled with activities.
The celebration will run from 11am to 5pm and is free to attend. He says there is plenty of parking available and invites the entire community to attend. Juneteenth is now being recognized by Madison County government with a holiday the following Monday, June 20.